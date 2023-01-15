Summary for KP Assembly dissolution to be sent on Tuesday

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced that he will send a summary to Governor for dissolution of the provincial assembly on Tuesday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the KP chief minister said that following the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he will send a summary to Governor for dissolution of the provincial assembly on Tuesday.

قائد عمران خان کے حکم کے مطابق

خیبر پختونخوا اسمبلی کی تحلیل کیلئے سمری بروز منگل گورنر کو ارسال کردی جائے گی۔

انشاءاللہ تحریک انصاف دوتہائی اکثریت سے دوبارہ حکومت میں آئے گی۔ — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) January 15, 2023

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will be re-elected in the general elections and form a government with a two-thirds majority,” Mahmood Khan wrote.

Earlier in January, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after the dissolution of the Punjab assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly will be dissolved immediately.

Imran Khan, while talking to news anchors today, said, “The establishment cannot carry the PDM burden anymore as they will not be able to extend the tenure of the caretaker setup.”

“The current political situation is moving towards general elections,” PTI Chief stated.

A day earlier, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Punjab wrote: “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

“I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” Baligh ur Rehman wrote.

The development came after Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

