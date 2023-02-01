KP chief secretary removed after Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: The federal government has removed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash from his position, following the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police lines area, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Khan Bangash has been replaced with Imdadullah Bosal.

In a notification issued, KP chief secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash has been directed to report to the establishment division.

It is pertinent to mention here that a powerful blast triggered by a suicide attack rocked a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines during the afternoon prayers.

According to the latest figures, at least 100 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the attack, while almost 169 people were wounded.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.

