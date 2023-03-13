KP election date: CEC, governor to hold key meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will hold an important meeting at the ECP headquarters in Islamabad to discuss the provincial election date, ARY News reported.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali arrived in Islamabad on the invitation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja to finalise the date of the elections.

The meeting will be held at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters in Islamabad at 2:00 pm.

While talking to ARY News, Governor Ali said that the meeting will also be attended by his secretary. He added that he will explain his point of view before the ECP besides listening to its stance regarding the KP polls.

The governor expressed hopes that a better solution will be adopted for the KP election date.

A few days ago, the security institutions opposed the move of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a meeting with ECP officials, the security institutions briefed the participants about the critical law and order situation in both provinces. The representatives of the security institutions opposed the organisation of elections in Punjab and KP.

The ECP will take the final decision after consulting other institutions.

