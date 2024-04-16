KP govt cancels matric exam papers in Chitral due to heavy rains

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday cancelled the matric exam papers in Chitral from Thursday, April 18 to Saturday, April 20 due to rains, ARY News reported.

KP Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai presided over a meeting in Peshawar where the participants decided to cancel the matric exams in Chitral.

The meeting decided to take the cancelled matric exam papers later as per the new schedule.

It is pertinent to mention that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that at least 21 people have been killed in various incidents due to heavy rains that have hampered the province in the past four days.

As per the government body, the deceased included nine children and three women, whereas 32 people were injured as well.

Furthermore, as many as 330 incidents of roof and wall collapse were reported in various districts across the province due to rain which destroyed 53 houses and partially damaged another 277.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted rains to lash Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 18 to April 20.

The Met Office predicted rain, thunderstorm (few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 17 to April 21.