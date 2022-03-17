KP LG polls: PPP announces schedule of public rallies

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalized the schedule of public gatherings to be held in KP districts in connection with second phase of local government elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a schedule, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will address public rallies in Chitral, Upper Dir Malakand and other districts.

Initially, four major rallies have been scheduled by PPP, sources revealed, adding that the first gathering will be held in Chitral on March 20.

The second public rally will be held in Upper Dir on March 21, Malakand on March 23 and the fourth public rally will be held in the Kuram district.

It is pertinent to mention here that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently served show-cause notices to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and federal and provincial ministers for violating the code of conduct by holding a public rally in Swat.

Read more: ECP BARS PM IMRAN KHAN, KP CM FROM VISITING KURRAM DISTRICT

The ECP issued notices to the Prime Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations.

The notices were also issued by the District Monitoring Officer, Swa

Comments