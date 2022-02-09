KP minister disqualification: IHC suspends ECP verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Feb 2 verdict disqualifying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad for five years for attacking a polling station in Bakka Khel, Bannu district during the first phase of local government elections.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by the KP minister who challenged his disqualification.

Also Read: Former KP minister takes back appeal against his disqualification

The court issued a notice to the commission to furnish its response to the petition by the next hearing on Feb 11.

On Feb 1, the ECP disqualified KP minister Shah Muhammad for five years for attacking a polling station, snatching election material and creating law and order situation in Bannu’s Bakka Khel during the first phase of local government elections.

The election monitoring body had also disqualified his son and ordered police to arrest the supporters of Shah Muhammad and carry out investigation into the matter from all aspects thoroughly.

Also Read: LG polls: ECP disqualifies KP minister over attacking polling stations

Earlier today, the minister approached the Supreme Court against his disqualification but had to withdraw his appeal after a three-member bench told him that the SC was not the appropriate forum to challenge the ECP verdict.

The judges asked him to take back the appeal and approach the relevant forum for redressal of his grievance.

Comments