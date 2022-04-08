KP minister ‘gets offer’ to back no-trust motion against CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra claimed on Friday an opposition lawmaker made him an offer to back a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

In a Twitter post, he said, “It didn’t take long… Received a call from an opposition legislator a few minutes ago.” He added he told the caller to “get lost, in no uncertain terms”.

The minister said he had informed the chief minister about the offer. “Some of us are NOT for sale. And neither does our “zameer” awaken whenever convenient,” he maintained.

Speaking to ARY News later, he said he didn’t want to reveal the identity of the caller for the time being. He quoted the opposition lawmaker as telling him that there was a forward bloc in the ruling PTI.

“I asked the man who contacted me to get lost. I am not the person who sells zameer (conscience),” Jhagra said, claiming that senior party leaders are being bribed to defect from the party.

Earlier, PTI MNA Nusrat Wahid had claimed the PPP offered her a Rs160 million bribe to support the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video statement, the lawmaker said, “the PPP Punjab and Sindh chapters offered money.” She added the opposition party also promised that she will be allotted a reserved seat of the National Assembly after the next general elections.

