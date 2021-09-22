KP records 19 deaths, 336 coronavirus infections

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded 19 deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, whereas, 336 new cases were reported in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After reporting 19 more deaths, the total count of mortalities has reached up to 5,463 in the province, whereas, the number of infections stood at 172,210.

COVID-19 claimed 47 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours today.

READ: HEALTH AUTHORITIES RECORD HIKE IN DELTA, EPSILON VARIANTS CASES IN LAHORE

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide death toll rose to 27,374 after 47 patients died of the virus.

A total of 51,139 samples were tested during this period, out of which 2,333 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 4.56 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.1 per cent.

The NCOC data showed that there are a total of 4,641 active cases in the country. So far 1,140,917 people have regained their health back from the pandemic.

READ: SINOVAC BOOSTER SHOT REVERSES DROP IN ANTIBODY ACTIVITIES AGAINST DELTA

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to lift additional restrictions imposed in six districts to contain a Delta-driven surge in Covid-19 infections.

The cities where restrictions would be eased from Sept 23 include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu.