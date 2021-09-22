COVID-19 claims 47 more lives across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 47 more lives across Pakistan during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide death toll rose to 27,374 after 47 patients died of the virus.

Statistics 22 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,139

Positive Cases: 2,333

Positivity % : 4.56%

Deaths : 47

A total of 51,139 samples were tested during this period, out of which 2,333 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 4.56 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 4.1 per cent.

The NCOC data showed that there are a total of 4,641 active cases in the country. So far 1,140,917 people have regained their health back from the pandemic.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided on Tuesday to lift additional restrictions imposed in six districts to contain a Delta-driven surge in Covid-19 infections.

The cities where restrictions would be eased from Sept 23 include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Bannu.