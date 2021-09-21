Health authorities record hike in Delta, Epsilon variants cases in Lahore

LAHORE: The health authorities have recorded an increase in cases of Delta, Epsilon variants in the Punjab capital Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Besides, the health authorities have also witnessed a spike in the number of critical patients of COVID-19 in the provincial capital.

According to the statistics issued by the provincial health department, 12 cases of Delta variant and three cases of Epsilon variants were report in Lahore.

The health department stated that the total number of Delta variant patients stands at 550 in Punjab, whereas, the province has reported 49 cases of Epsilon variant so far.

The authorities urged the citizens to go for COVID-19 jabs at the earliest as it was the only way to get protected from contracting the virus. It added that vaccinated people could have contract novel coronavirus, however, the immunity jab will reduce its severity.

It further stated that it was inevitable for receiving COVID-19 jabs for all people aged above 15 years.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to lift additional restrictions imposed in six districts to contain a Delta-driven surge in Covid-19 infections.

The cities where restrictions will be eased from Sept 23 include Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Bannu.

The decision was made during a meeting of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The NCOC said SOPs for the entire country will remain in place until Sept 30. It noted that the Sinopharm vaccine is available in abundance in the country.