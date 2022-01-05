KP’s first Omicron case reported in Mansehra

PESHAWAR: The first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant has been reported in Mansehra that led the administration to immediately quarantine the patient and area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the KP health department confirmed that the first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Mansehra. The infected person is a resident of Rawalpindi who has been quarantined in the area, the spokesperson added.

The provincial health authorities deputy additional teams for contact tracing in the area besides constituting special teams for expediting COVID-19 vaccination.

“All preparations have been completed to curb the spread of Omicron. Covid vaccination is the only solution to stop Omicron spread,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that Omicron cases are increasing rapidly and urged the public to adopt precautionary measures and get themselves vaccinated.

Speaking at a presser along with SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Asad Umar said that the Omicron cases are increasing at a fast pace in Pakistan.

“The masses should avoid crowded places besides also wearing a facemask and adopting other precautionary measures,” he said while citing examples from the US, UK, and South Africa where Omicron cases have led to a manifold increase in hospitalisation.

He said that the only message they have for Pakistanis is to immediately receive their COVID vaccination as it could lessen the impact of the new wave led by the Omicron variant.

“The positivity ratio has reached 8.1 after the emergence of Omicron cases and those living in urban centres will be hurt the most,” he said and added that 60 per cent of Omicron cases are only being reported from Karachi and Lahore.

Sharing an alarming trend, Asad Umar said that Karachi has witnessed a 940 per cent increase in cases during the last two weeks while Punjab has seen a 185 per cent increase in cases in 10 days.

“This clearly points to an increase in COVID cases in the country,” he said.

Health emergency in KP

On January 4, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had extended the health emergency across the province for three months amid the fifth wave of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, the health emergency has been extended after an increasing number of Omicron strain cases of the COVID-19.

As per the notification, the emergency will remain enforced till March 31. Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are on the rise in the country.

