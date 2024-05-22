Kyrgyzstan riots: Flight with 290 students lands in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The first flight carrying 290 students from Kyrgyzstan after the Bishkek riots landed at the Peshawar airport on Wednesday.

KP ministers, Ameena Khan, Zahir Shah, Qasim Ali Shah, Fakhar Jehan and others received 290 students from Bishkek. A large number of relatives of the students were also present at the airport.

Earlier, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said that the provincial government allocated Rs 120 million to facilitate the students’ return from Kyrgyzstan.

Ali Amin Gandapur said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will take every possible measure to assist Pakistanis in dire need in Bishkek.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has so far, airlifted 1100 students via six flights from Kyrgyzstan after violence broke out in Bishkek.

On Tuesday, flight no ANK-4575 carrying 347 Pakistani students landed at Islamabad International Airport from Bishkek, while Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-6252 with 167 students also landed at Islamabad airport.

Pakistan announced to repatriation of the stranded Pakistani students from Bishkek after reports of violence emerged.

On Monday, a special plane, carrying Pakistani students, reached Islamabad from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam welcomed the Pakistani students at Islamabad airport.

Talking to the media, the minister said that Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif immediately took steps to protect Pakistani students after this incident, he was monitoring the situation.