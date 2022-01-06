Lahore air quality improves after rain

LAHORE: The recent rainfall has brought down the pollution level in Lahore that recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 160 that classified the city under the “unhealthy” category of air quality Thursday morning.

Intermittent rainfall that continued throughout the night not only turned the provincial city’s weather chilly but improved its air quality as well. The city was today ranked 10th on the list of most polluted cities in the world.

Also Read: Army assists administration after heavy rainfall hits Balochistan coastal areas

According to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate showed air quality index (AQI) reading of 169, National Hockey Stadium 157, Town Hall 104, and Township Sector C2 61.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rainfall in the city in the next 24 hours.

The AQI is calculated on the basis of five categories of pollution: ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

Also Read: First spell of rain, snowfall of Year 2022 from Sunday: PMD

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI over 300 is termed extremely toxic.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!