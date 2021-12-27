Travellers face trouble at Lahore airport as 13 flights scheduled in one hour

LAHORE: Passengers have faced troubles in boarding and luggage counters at Lahore airport after the aviation authority scheduled 13 flights in one hour, ARY News reported on Monday.

Serious mismanagement was witnessed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday when the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) scheduled 13 flights for different destinations at a time.

The passengers of 13 flights flocked to Lahore airport at a time as more than 3,000 travellers were currently present inside the airport.

Boarding and checking counters were seen surrounded by the passengers at Lahore airport.

Yesterday, it was learnt that the foggy weather had caused poor visibility and affected flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Poor visibility caused by fog had affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and several incoming flights were diverted to Islamabad airport.

Punjab’s capital city is used to experiencing fog in early winter but for some years smog and pollution have badly affected the region. Persistent smog and air pollution restrict the visibility range which also results in hygiene issues.

