Terrorists arrested in Lahore blast make startling revelations

LAHORE: Startling revelations have been made by the terrorists arrested in connection with the Johar Town blast, Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, important revelations came to light in the investigation of Lahore Johar Town blast. Sources said that the detained Eid Gul and his two brothers are placed on the fourth schedule while Eid Gul visited abroad several times in the last few years.

Gul and Peter Paul blew up in greed for money.

Eid Gul was living with his family in Jhang from Waziristan and spent a lot of time in Rawalpindi with his brothers for work. Eid Gul and Peter Paul came in contact a few years ago, both of them carried out the Lahore blast for the greed for money.

How Gul traveled abroad, despite being on the fourth schedule is a question mark over the performance of the police. Currently, he is being further investigated and more arrests are also on the cards.

Officials said that the accused Eid Gul had parked a vehicle loaded with explosives in Johar Town. The accused was arrested from Rawalpindi yesterday while the number of accused detained for interrogation has risen to seven.

The car was bought by Peter Paul David from Gujranwala seven days before the blast.

At least four people were killed while 21 others were reported injured after an explosion rocked Johar Town locality of Lahore on Wednesday morning.

According to the initial investigation, 15 to 20 kilograms of explosive material and ball bearings were used in Johar Town terrorism act. The blast created a three feet deep and eight feet wide crater at the site.