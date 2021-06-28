LEAs arrest another accused in Lahore blast

LAHORE: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested another accused in connection with Lahore’s Johar Town blast investigation, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the law enforcement agencies have arrested the accused who had parked the explosive-laden car at the site of the blast during an operation in Rawalpindi.

Sources further informed that the arrested terrorist has been identified as Eid Gul. He has been also identified by the main accused named Peter Paul.

It is to be noted that three accused namely Peter Paul, Zia Khan and Sajjad Hussain have been arrested by the LEAs, so far. Zia was nabbed from Mardan and Sajjad Hussain was rounded up from Mandi Bahauddin.

Johar town blast

At least four people were killed while 21 others were reported injured after an explosion rocked Johar Town locality of Lahore on Wednesday morning.

According to the initial investigation, 15 to 20 kilograms of explosive material and ball bearings were used in Johar Town terrorism act. The blast created a three feet deep and eight feet wide crater at the site.

A first information report (FIR) of the blast was registered on the complaint of SHO City Police Station Abid Baig against those involved in the bomb blast.

The FIR has been filed under charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act, according to officials. Three unknown men were mentioned in the case.