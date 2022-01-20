Lahore blast: Wounded boy not given medical aid at hospital, says uncle

LAHORE: The uncle of the wounded minor boy, nine-year-old Absar, has said that his nephew was not given proper medical assistance at the hospital after he was taken to the medical facility in critical condition following a bomb blast in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A nine-year-old boy, Absar, from Karachi, lost his life in the powerful bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar. The deceased boy from Karachi had been visiting Lahore to meet relatives.

While talking to ARY News, Absar’s uncle said that his nephew was critically injured in the bomb blast and taking his last breath on his lap. Absar’s uncle broke down in tears following the death of his nephew due to negligence of the hospital administration.

He complained that the hospital administration kept asking him to take Absar here and there instead of providing him with timely medical assistance. He added that he is unaware of Lahore hospital as he is a resident of Karachi.

The uncle of the deceased boy told ARY News that the hospital staff asked him first to take Absar to the ward and later he was told to move to another corner of the hospital. He said that Absar succumbed to wounds before receiving medical aid at the hospital.

Absar’s maternal grandfather said that Absar’s mother was a resident of Karachi’s Korangi area and later she moved to Muzaffarabad after marriage. He added that Absar was returning to Karachi to meet his grandparents and he bought a bicycle for him.

At least three persons including a child were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

