Lahore blast: Alleged terrorist identified via CCTV footage

LAHORE: The investigators comprising officials from police and sensitive institutions have identified the alleged terrorist via different CCTV footage of a bomb blast that took place in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the terrorist has been identified through CCTV footage. It was learnt that the suspected terrorist came to the scene on a motorcycle and placed a bag there.

A powerful explosion has taken place in the busy Anarkali Bazaar four minutes after the departure of the suspected man. More footage are being acquired from the bomb blast site to collect evidence, sources added.

The investigation teams have started inspection of the genre of explosive material used for carrying out the bomb blast. The investigators found similarities in the recent bomb blast with the 2013 explosion in the same market.

The investigators expressed suspicions that the bomb explosion was carried out through a remote-controlled device.

Initial investigation report

Inspector General (IG) Punjab has presented the initial investigation report of the Lahore blast to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It stated that the explosion was carried out through a remote device and 1.5 kilograms of explosive material was used by the terrorists. The exact location of the bomb explosion was Lohari Chowk and it caused damages to the building and eight motorcycles.

The report stated that two people were killed including Ramzan and Absar and 28 sustained injuries in the explosion that took place at 1:40 pm and rescue officials were informed at 1:44 pm.

The officials of Lahore police and local administration have immediately rushed to the incident site. It added that police, forensic agencies and officials of sensitive institutions are still present at the scene.

The police report said that an investigation is underway to collect evidence of the explosive material’s genre via CCTV footage.

Regarding the medical assistance to the wounded persons, the report stated that the affected citizens are being given the best medical facilities. The administration imposed emergency in all hospitals after the bomb explosion.

It added that some suspected persons have been arrested who are being interrogated.

At least two persons including a child were killed and 29 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The injured were transferred to the city’s Mayo Hospital. Around eight injured persons were in a precarious condition, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent said.

The deceased included a nine-year child who had arrived from Karachi to relatives in Lahore. The explosion damaged several motorcycles parked at the place of the incident. The impact of the blast also shattered windowpanes.

