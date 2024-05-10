Lahore: Cop martyred, one robber killed in police encounter

LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a cop was martyred whereas one robber was killed in police encounter in Nawab town, Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, a police constable, Khalil, was martyred, and one dacoit was killed, while another was arrested in an encounter with police, in Lahore.

The encounter took place when Sub-Inspector Falak Sher, along with the Elite Force, raided a hideout in 174-C Abdalian Society.

According to police, the dacoits opened fire on the police party as soon as they saw them, and in the exchange of fire, Constable Khalil was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

One dacoit, identified as Faisal, was also killed, while another was arrested. ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) was also injured in the encounter and is undergoing treatment. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a police sub-inspector has been gunned down by unknown assailants in Lahore.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Arshad was returning home after duty, when he was attacked near Misri Shah area of Lahore.

The police added that the slain cop sustained three bullets that proved to be fatal. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, a Lahore police officer shot dead a woman and later took his own life in Lahore’s Samanabad area.

According to the police reports, a police constable, named Asad, opened fire killing the woman on the spot before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities revealed that the victim’s husband resides abroad, while the police constable is unmarried, however, the investigation into the case has been initiated to uncover the reason behind the incident.