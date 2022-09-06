Lahore court approached to lodge another case against Imran Khan

LAHORE: A Lahore citizen namely Muzaffar Hussain has approached the sessions court for the registration of a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for his statement regarding the appointment of the army chief, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The petitioner sought the court order to lodge a case against PTI chief Imran Khan over his statement during the Faisalabad public gathering regarding the appointment of the army chief.

The petition stated that Khan delivered a dangerous statement regarding the head of the sensitive institution and attempted to start a rebellion in the institution. The petitioner sought the Lahore court to order the registration of a case against the PTI chairman.

READ: IHC TELLS IMRAN KHAN TO JOIN POLICE PROBE IN TERRORISM CASE

The sessions court sought a reply from the police department and adjourned the hearing till September 19.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) nullified the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) order to ban the live telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued three-page written order on ex-prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s plea challenging the Pemra ban against his live speeches.

In a written judgment, the court observed that counsel, who appeared on behalf of PEMRA, was not able to satisfy the Court that a blanket prohibition order could be passed under section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

READ: IHC DISMISSES PTI PLEA AGAINST APPROVAL OF MNAS RESIGNATIONS

The judgment further reads: “if media channels “fail to implement directions regarding delaying mechanism, then PEMRA will be expected to proceed against such delinquent licensees in accordance with the law.”

The petition – challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) ban on live telecast of speech – was filed by Imran Khan’s lawyers, who requested the court to set aside the order of the ban.

The petition stated, “While referring to the violence against party member Shahbaz Gill, Imran had requested to take legal action against those responsible.”

Comments