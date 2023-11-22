Lahore DHA accident: ‘Underage driver’ Afnan presented before medical board

LAHORE: The underage driver Afnan Shafqat, who was involved in a horrific car accident in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), was presented before the medical board at a hospital on Wednesday, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The accused underage driver Afnan Shafqat has been presented before a medical board in Mian Munshi Hospital Lahore for his tests to determine his age.

Sources told ARY News that the medical board ordered Afnan’s dental and skeletal maturity tests to ascertain his age by assessing bone ossification and dental development.

Related: Lahore’s underage driver Afnan records confessional statement



It was learnt that Afnan will undergo a skeletal test from Services Hospital tomorrow while his dental test will be undergone at a dental hospital.

Horrific accident

It is pertinent to mention here that six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached a roundabout, the car rammed into their vehicle.

The tragic incident had also led the head of the family to traumatic stress when he saw his wife Rukhsana Bibi (45), son Husnain (25), daughter-in-law Ayesha (23), son-in-law Sajjad (30), four-month-old grandson Huzaifa, and granddaughter Anaya (4) in a pool of blood.

Related: Lahore DHA accident: Underage driver Afnan’s friend nabbed

Car driver Afnan Shafqat, who was overpowered by the locals on the spot, appeared to be a teen and the police had arrested and booked him soon after the incident.

Underage driver, Afnan Shafqat, who was involved in the deadly road accident in Phase-VII of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), has ‘intentionally’ rammed his car into the family, it was learned.

Afnan in his confessional statement said that he was driving his car at over 100 km/h. In the video statement, he admitted that he had been driving his car for one year despite his parents stopping him.