Lahore doctor suspended for filming objectionable videos of female colleagues

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department on Wednesday suspended Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital doctor accused of filming objectionable videos of nurses and female doctors, ARY News reported.

The suspension orders were issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested Dr. Abdullah Haris on the complaint of a nurse who alleged him for filming her obscene clips.

The woman had filed a complaint at the District Lahore police station against Abdullah Haris on October 4.

According to the cybercrime wing, they arrested an accused named Dr. Abdullah Haris during a raid at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital over blackmailing female doctors and nurses by using her obscene videos and photos.

As per FIA, the culprit had been posting obscene clips of the victim from an unknown number. He used to blackmail and forced her to meet him to fulfill his sexual desires.

The FIA team also recovered 50 obscene videos of female doctors and nurses from the mobile phone of the accused doctor.

DOCTOR HELD FOR MAKING OBSCENE VIDEOS OF NURSES IN JINNAH HOSPITAL

Later, a case was lodged against Lahore-based doctor under sections 20, 21, and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

