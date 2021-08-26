Lahore harassment case: TikTok figure says ‘identified four persons so far’

LAHORE: The TikTok figure Ayesha Akram, who was subjected to harassment at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob, said on Thursday that she identified four accused so far and she will try to identify the real culprits who were involved in the incident, ARY News reported.

The victim girl has met the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal Investigation today, whereas, the meeting was also attended by the chairperson for women rights Kaneez Fatima.

Ayesha Akram expressed satisfaction with the progress of the investigation and action being taken by the investigation institutions in Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan harassment incident.

DIG Investigation Sharif Jamal assured the affected girl about full cooperation by the police department.

The chairperson for women rights Kaneez Fatima said that penalising the culprits will end the happening of such incidents in the country.

The victim girl said that she has identified three to four persons so far, adding that she will try to identify the real culprits behind the incident.

While talking to the media after the meeting, Ayesha Akram said that she was satisfied with the police investigation and the progress in the harassment case was good.

She said that lies were being spread to end the case. Ayesha Akram said that she used to make TikTok videos as a hobby and it was not important to continue it. She added that women usually adopt silence for their honour.

The TikTik figure said that culprits will be identified soon while three to four accused have been identified as yet.

On the other hand, the families of arrested persons complained that dozens out of 104 arrested people have no connection in the harassment incident while many of them were residing at their homes at the time of the happening, whereas, some men who went to Minar-e-Pakistan along with their wives and children had also been arrested.

Regarding the issue, the in-charge investigation said that 104 arrested people will be produced for the identification parade on August 28.

In what has been billed as an abhorrent act of violence against women, a huge crowd of men had attacked and looted a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

The incident had taken place on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police had registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.