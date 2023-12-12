Lahore High court orders release of underage drivers

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday barred the authorities from keeping underage drivers in police lockups, ARY News reported.

The LHC judge Ali Zia Bajwa in its decision barred the police authorities from registering the case over driving license violations and directed to release of the underage drivers on bail.

As per details, the plea was moved by Rana Sikandar Advocate against keeping underage drivers in police lockups. The plea stated that police are keeping juvenile children in lockups over driving license violations.

The Lahore traffic police launched a crackdown against underage drivers following a lethal accident in Lahore in November, which claimed the lives of six members of a family, including two infants and two women.

During the crackdown, the police arrested 248 drivers and registered cases against them.

CTO Lahore issued orders to all circle and sector in-charges of the district to take strict action against underage drivers to ensure protection to road users.

He issued instructions for setting up roadblocks at important places to take action against underage drivers. Vehicles and motorcycles being driven by underage drivers should be impounded in police stations and sectors along with issuing tickets, he added.

The chief officer warned the parents that a case will be registered against children instead of challan, urging them not to allow their children to drive

According to the traffic police, 22,000 challans were issued against young drivers this year.