Lahore: Masked men torture PTI activist for taking part in election campaign

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist was brutally tortured by unidentified masked men in Lahore who was busy electioneering for Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The unidentified masked men stormed into the residence of the PTI activist namely Chaudhry Asim in Lahore who was actively participating in electioneering ahead of Punjab by-polls.

Chaudhry Asim sustained injuries after being subjected to brutal torture by the men. He told the media that the attackers threatened him to stay away from the election campaign of the PTI candidate in the respective constituency.

READ: PML-N CANDIDATE DISTRIBUTES FREE UTILITY ITEMS AHEAD OF BY-POLLS

The wounded PTI activist said that police also rejected to lodge the First Information Report (FIR) following the incident.

It was learnt that Chaudhry Asim was actively participating in electioneering in PP-167 and 168 constituencies alongside the Deputy Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The Deputy Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal said in a statement that Chaudhry Asim was a senior activist of the political party in the Sabzazar area. He claimed that the attackers planned to target him instead of Asim.

Iqbal alleged that police officials were involved in the attack but not the unidentified men. Asim sought the registration of his complaint at Sabzazar police station which was rejected, he added.

Earlier in June, the son of a PTI candidate in PP-167 Khalid Gujjar was among the multiple injured after PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan attacked a party office in Lahore as the two parties have launched campaigns in the constituency.

READ: ECP SUSPENDS PUNJAB GOVT’S FREE ELECTRICITY PACKAGE UNTIL BY-POLLS

The police confirmed the incident and said that the clash occurred between the PML-N and PTI candidates. PTI candidate Khalid Gujjar claimed that their office in PP167 was attacked by Nazir Chohan who tore apart their banners as his guards opened fire.

“My son got injured after being hit by a vehicle and is currently being treated at Jinnah Hospital,” he said and added that they have submitted a formal request for registration of an FIR against the suspects.

The PTI activists had gathered outside the Jinnah hospital after the incident and demanded action against the PML-N candidate in PP-167.

The ECP had announced schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated. The candidates will be allotted election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

Comments