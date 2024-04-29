Police intensify crackdown on underage drivers in Lahore

Lahore police have intensified the crackdown on underage drivers and those driving without a valid licence in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Amara Athar ordered to intensify the crackdown on those driving without licence, especially underage drivers.

The Lahore traffic police have been directed to impound vehicles of underage drivers rather than registering cases against them.

The Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar said driving vehicles and motorcycles on a learner’s permit is also a crime and they will also face fines.

She said that underage drivers who drive vehicles and motorcycles do not deserve any concession, such young drivers cause danger to the lives of other citizens along with their own.

It may be recalled that the Lahore traffic police launched a crackdown against underage drivers following a lethal accident in Lahore in November 2023, which claimed the lives of six members of a family, including two infants and two women.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached near a roundabout, the car driven by a teenage boy rammed into their vehicle.