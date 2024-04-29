32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police intensify crackdown on underage drivers in Lahore

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Lahore police have intensified the crackdown on underage drivers and those driving without a valid licence in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Amara Athar ordered to intensify the crackdown on those driving without licence, especially underage drivers.

The Lahore traffic police have been directed to impound vehicles of underage drivers rather than registering cases against them.

The Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar said driving vehicles and motorcycles on a learner’s permit is also a crime and they will also face fines.

Read more: Punjab CM orders crackdown on underage drivers

She said that underage drivers who drive vehicles and motorcycles do not deserve any concession, such young drivers cause danger to the lives of other citizens along with their own.

It may be recalled that the Lahore traffic police launched a crackdown against underage drivers following a lethal accident in Lahore in November 2023, which claimed the lives of six members of a family, including two infants and two women.

The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached near a roundabout, the car driven by a teenage boy rammed into their vehicle.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.