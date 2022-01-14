Lahore sees 43 new Omicron cases

LAHORE: As many as 43 more people were found infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Lahore in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said on Friday.

It said Okara reported three new cases of this variant and Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi one case each. The number of confirmed cases of the new strain in Punjab has jumped to 402.

The health department said most of these cases have emerged in the provincial capital where the tally stands at 378 with the infection rate climbing to 7 per cent.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country that reported 3,567 fresh infections in the previous 24 hours with the positivity rate of 6.12 per cent.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 48,449 samples were tested, out of which 3,567 turned out to be positive, showing the national positivity rate of 7.36 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.12%.

