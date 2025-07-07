One dead as underage driver runs over three motorcycles in Lahore

LAHORE: At least one dead, three others injured when an underage driver ran over three motorcycles in Shahdara, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police reports, the collision occurred due to reckless driving by the underage driver, identified as Hashir, who has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The underage driver lost control of a car and crushed three motorcycles.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Amin.

Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, took notice of the incident and expressed strong disapproval of traffic violations by underage drivers.

He issued directives to intensify crackdowns on underage driving across Punjab, emphasizing that unlicensed minors must not be allowed on the roads.

IG Punjab also ordered strict action against the parents of underage drivers and stressed a zero-tolerance policy for overspeeding, overloading, and one-way traffic violations.

To enhance enforcement, the IG instructed authorities to utilize Safe City cameras to identify and address traffic violations effectively.

It is worth mentioning here that in 2023 Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the authorities from keeping underage drivers in police lockups.

The LHC judge Ali Zia Bajwa in its decision barred the police authorities from registering the case over driving license violations and directed to release of the underage drivers on bail.

The Lahore traffic police launched a crackdown against underage drivers following a lethal accident in Lahore in November that year, which claimed the lives of six members of a family, including two infants and two women.