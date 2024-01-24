Underage driving: Lahore police presents report in high court

LAHORE: Punjab police on Wednesday presented the report regarding underage driving in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the investigation wing has issued a letter regarding removal of the criminal record of underage drivers from the official computer data.

The court also summoned a report seeking the implementation of Juvenile Act on the underage drivers.

The plea was filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa and Advocate Rana Sikandar.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the authorities from keeping underage drivers in police lockups.

The LHC judge Ali Zia Bajwa in its decision barred the police authorities from registering the case over driving license violations and directed to release of the underage drivers on bail.

The plea was moved by Rana Sikandar Advocate against keeping underage drivers in police lockups. The plea stated that police are keeping juvenile children in lockups over driving license violations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore traffic police had earlier launched a crackdown against underage drivers following a lethal accident in Lahore in November, which claimed the lives of six members of a family, including two infants and two women.

During the crackdown, the police arrested 248 drivers and registered cases against them.

CTO Lahore issued orders to all circle and sector in-charges of the district to take strict action against underage drivers to ensure protection for road users.