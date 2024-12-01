Lakki Marwat cop martyred as terrorists attack Haibat Khan PS

Lakki Marwat cop was martyred as terrorists attacked Haibat Khan police station, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police officials.

As per details, terrorists with latest weapons attacked Haibat Khan police station in Lakki Marwat which resulted in martyrdom of a cop named Karamatullah.

Cops responded bravely to the assault and forced the terrorist to flee the scene. Meanwhile, police contingent have started search for the terrorists in the area.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.

Earlier in October, a policeman was martyred in an attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police officials, the terrorists attacked the police camp near the toll plaza DI Khan.

A police spokesperson said that the exchange of fire continued for several hours followed by explosion sounds. At the time of the attack, 15 to 20 personnel were inside the police camp, the spokesperson added.