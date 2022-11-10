Land grabbing case: Court grants bail to Dost Mazari

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court granted bail to former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on Thursday in a land encroachment case registered against him by the provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), ARY News reported.

As per details, the court granted bail to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Dost Mazari and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs 200,000.

The court reserved the verdict on Mazari’s bail plea.

Earlier, a judicial magistrate extended the physical remand of the former deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in a case of alleged illegal allotment of 2,500 Kanal lands in the Rajanpur district.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team produced Mazari before the magistrate on the expiry of his two-day remand.

At the outset of the hearing, the ACE officials demanded 10-physical remand of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Mazari.

The Prosecutor of the ACE told the court that further custody of the suspect was required to complete the investigation.

After hearing arguments, the court rejected the 10-physical remand request and remanded Mazari into Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody for one more day.

Anti-corruption officials have told that Dost Muhammad Mazari has been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres of land grabbing case land-grabbing. They had to arrest Mazari because he did not present himself after two notices from the authority, they added.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was removed as PA deputy speaker through a no-confidence motion by PTI and allies back in July. He ruled in favour of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the CM election.

