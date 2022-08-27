Larger IHC bench formed to hear contempt case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Islamabad High Court will hear the contempt of court case against the former premier for allegedly passing controversial remarks regarding female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The larger bench will be headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. It also includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

Read More: ATC grants bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

Earlier on August 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The court summoned Imran Khan in a personal capacity on August 31, and forwarded the case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, seeking the inclusion of more judges on the bench.

The PTI chief had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Comments