Latif Afridi’s killing: CCTV footage of PHC bar room firing surfaces

PESHAWAR: A CCTV footage of the firing inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room has surfaced, wherein former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior lawyer Latif Afridi was killed, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, ARY News acquired the CCTV footage of firing inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room, which killed former SCBA president Latif Afridi.

پشاور ہائیکورٹ بار میں فائرنگ کی سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج اے آر وائی نیوز نے حاصل کرلی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/BYnktDbexz — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 16, 2023

In the footage, people can be seen running after the shots were heard. Meanwhile, a policeman was seen taking the suspect into custody.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar has ordered Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations to conduct an inquiry into Latif Afridi’s killing.

It is pertinent to mention here that former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abdul Latif Afridi was assassinated on Monday in Peshawar.

According to the police, the former president SCBA was shot inside Peshawar high court bar room. Afridi was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police have arrested the attacker, who is said to be a law college student. “Law college ID card has been found in the pocket of the assailant.”

