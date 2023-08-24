Lawyer murder case: SC restrains police from arresting PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday barred authorities from arresting PTI chairman till next hearing in a case pertaining to the murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

A three-member special bench led by CJP Umar Atta Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali issued the directives while hearing Imran’s plea seeking to quash the case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Latif Khosa appeared before the court while the complainant’s lawyer Amanullah Kanrani skipped today’s proceedings due to medical reasons.

During the hearing, the assistant advocate urged the top court to adjourn the hearing and fix new date.

Read more: SC bars authorities from arresting PTI chief in lawyer murder case

At this, the CJP adjourned the case and directed registrar’s office to fix new date after summer vacations.

The PTI chairman was booked in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case, registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.