LEAs kill 12 terrorists in Balochistan’s clearance operation

The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Wednesday conducted a clearance operation in Balochistan’s Mach area and killed 12 terrorists, ARY News reported.

The security forces spokesperson revealed that a total of 21 terrorists have been killed so far during the clearance operation in Balochistan.

The spokesperson added that the timely response of the forces foiled the terrorist’s attack and forced them to flee.

Earlier this month, on January 09, a total of nine terrorists were killed in an operation against the terrorists in Balochistan.

The security forces are determined to continue the clearance operation until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Last year on December, five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, security forces conducted the IBO on the night of Dec 30 and Dec 31 over the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, five terrorists were sent to hell,” it said.

The terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, the ISPR said, adding that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement concluded.