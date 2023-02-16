Leopard attacks man in private housing society in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A person was allegedly injured after a leopard attack in a private housing society in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

اسلام آباد: نجی ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی میں تیندوے کو پکڑنے کی کوشش، تیندوے نے شہری پر حملہ کردیا، اہلکاروں کی جانب سے تیندوے پر فائرنگ#ARYNews #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/G46R8ADYLP — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 16, 2023

After injuring a person, the leopard found shelter in an under-construction house, making it challenging for the authorities to capture the predator.

The security officials and housing society administration are trying to get the leopard out of the area to ensure the safety of the residents.

Meanwhile, the administration closed the public places and parks inside the society premises. The Assistant Commissioner (AC) requested the residents to take precautions and stay inside their houses.

Islamabad Wildlife Management officials also reached the spot and reported that the leopard has taken cover inside different under-construction houses in the society. Wildlife officials are still trying to capture the animal.

Last year in November, a contingent of Islamabad Capital Police has been deployed in Saidpur village, after three leopards entered the territory of Margalla hills in Islamabad.

The residents of Saidpur Village were in a state of fear as three leopards entered the territory.

Wildlife Management Board has advised the residents to be cautious and restrict their movements, while announcements were made from the local mosques.

In a statement, Wildlife officials said leopards generally do not attack humans, however, they can attack in panic after seeing a large number of people.

Meanwhile, a contingent of Islamabad Capital Police has been deployed in the village and local administration requested the residents to remain calm. “In case of any emergency, call 15”, the Capital Police said.

