‘Let people enjoy’: IHC bins plea to ban fireworks on New Year Eve

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday threw out a writ petition seeking a ban on fireworks in the federal capital on New Year Eve.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed as non-maintainable the petition filed by a resident of Islamabad.

Also Read: New year security plan devised as citizens head to Sea View

“Let people enjoy,” remarked the top IHC judge. “This happens across the world, not just in Pakistan.”

The petitioner stated that the Islamabad deputy commissioner issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a fireworks show outside a shopping mall near GT road. He said fireworks are held for 30 minutes and draw people in large numbers, causing traffic problems.

He pleaded with the high court to direct the deputy commissioner to cancel the NOC.

Also Read: New Year’s eve: Punjab govt bans concerts, fireworks

On Dec 28, the Lahore district administration banned public concerts, fireworks displays, aerial firing and other celebratory events in the city on the eve of New Year.

The ban was imposed in view of the worsening smog situation in the provincial capital. The govt also rejected all applications seeking permission for a display of fireworks in the megacity on New Year Eve.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!