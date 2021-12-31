New year security plan devised as citizens head to Sea View

KARACHI: As citizens are preparing themselves to welcome 2022, the Karachi police have made special security arrangements to deter any untoward incident on New Year Eve.

District South SSP Zubair Nazeer said a total of 2,250 police personnel will be on duty in the district with 1,557 of them to be deployed at various intersections, sensitive locations and roads leading to Sea View.

He said strict action will taken against those resorting to aerial firing with cases containing attempt to murder and other charges to be registered against them. He also warned cops and their relatives against indulging in celebratory gunfire on New Year Eve.

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) personnel will be on duty at Sea View, the SSP said, adding citizens riding motorcycles without silencers will not be allowed.

The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on aerial firing besides ordering security deployments in the coastal areas. A notification has been issued to this effect.

