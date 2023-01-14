LG elections: ECP issues guidelines for voters

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for voters regarding the local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place tomorrow (January 15), in 16 districts across Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the electoral watchdog issued guidelines for voters, stating that the voters should bring their original Computerised National Identity Card (CNOC) along in order to cast the vote.

The ECP noted that even expired CNICs would be accepted for casting votes, but a photocopy will not be accepted. “The details will be checked in the electoral list according to the CNICs by the polling staff,” it added.

The voter’s name and serial number will be called aloud in front of the polling agent and thumbprint will be taken before the mentioned name. Later, the nailbed area on the thumb will be marked with indelible ink.

The voter will be given three coloured ballot papers out of which, the green will be for the Assistant presiding officer of the Union Council, the Blue paper for the District Council and the white for the General member.

LG elections

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced postponing the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

