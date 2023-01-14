LG polls: ECP rejects reports of ‘missing’ presiding officers

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh office has rejected the reports of ‘missing’ presiding officers ahead of local government (LG) elections, stating that the electoral watchdog was committed to holding free and fair elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, ECP Sindh office stated that no presiding officer was reported missing from Karachi, adding that District Returning Officer (DROs) were in contact with all officials.

The electoral watchdog further stated that it was committed to hold ‘free and fair’ local government elections in three divisions of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Earlier, it was reported that the transportation of election materials was halted in many areas as more than 90 presiding officers went missing from Karachi. Sources claimed that more than 90 have not reported for their duties yet.

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced postponing the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

