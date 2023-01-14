LG polls: Several PPP candidates elected unopposed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Several candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for different seats have been elected unopposed in 31 Union Committees of Hyderabad out of 160 in the local government (LG) elections, ARY News reported.

According to details, the District Returning Officer (DRO) issued the notification of successful PPP candidates – who were elected unopposed in 31 Union Committees of Hyderabad out of 160.

Moreover, the elections will not be held in various constituencies of Hyderabad district due to the death of 11 candidates. Former Chairman Qasimabad Municipal Committee Kashif Shoro was also elected unopposed.

It is pertinent to mention here that a majority of 81 Union Committees was required for the Mayorship of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, PPP needs to win 50 Union Committees to appoint its mayor.

Read More: All you need to know about LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

LG polls

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced postponing the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Read More: LG elections: ECP issues guidelines for voters

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

Comments