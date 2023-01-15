LG polls: Voting underway in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Polling for the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh has kicked off in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions with over 3.4 million people exercising their right to vote to elect their local governments.

The polling is taking place in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of the Hyderabad division. Strict security measures have been put in place to ensure fair and transparent elections in both divisions.

It is being reported from various parts of Karachi and Hyderabad that polling has yet not begun due to staff ‘unavailability’.

ECP rejects delay in LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the LG polls would be held as per schedule on January 15.

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

MQM-P announces boycott

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to boycott local government (LG) polls, scheduled to take place today (January 15) in three divisions of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that the party has decided to boycott local government (LG) elections, rejecting the ‘fake’ delimitations of constituencies and voter lists.

“Until January 15, we left no stone unturned to bring justice to this city,” Khalid Maqbool said, adding that the local body polls were already rigged.

Lambasting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the MQM-P convener noted that it was the electoral watchdog’s responsibility to keep an eye on constituencies, but it failed.

