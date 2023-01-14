MQM-P boycotts LG polls as negotiations failed

KARACHI: After a day-long consultation, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to boycott local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place today (January 15) in three divisions of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that the party has decided to boycott local government (LG) elections, rejecting the ‘fake’ delimitations of constituencies and voter lists.

“Until January 15, we left no stone unturned to bring justice to this city,” Khalid Maqbool said, adding that the local body polls were already rigged.

Lambasting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the MQM-P convener noted that it was the electoral watchdog’s responsibility to keep an eye on constituencies, but it failed.

“The courts asked us to approach provincial government and the election commission,” he said, reiterating that delimitations of constituencies and voter lists were fake in this LG elections. “The federal government could not have been formed without MQM’s help,” he added.

In response to a question, Siddiqui said that they were fighting for the rights of the citizens. “We are boycotting the election due to injustice and the election commission’s behavior,” he said, urging the people to support the party’s decision.

“This LG polls will not benefit the citizens”, Siddiqui said, adding that no one can be allowed to snatch the elections. The MQM-P convener further said that his party would raise voice against today’s polls.

Bilawal urges MQM-P to contest LG polls

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to contest the local government (LG) elections.

In a statement, the foreign minister reiterated PPP’s desire to hold local government elections, saying that attempts were being made to remove the reservations of allied parties.

Responding to one of the MQM-P reservations, Bilawal Bhutto noted that it was not possible to change the delimitations of constituencies after the election schedule. He stressed the need of a local government system, saying that it could have helped the flood victims in a better way.

The foreign minister urged MQM-P to contest the local government polls, pointing out that the PPP suffered ‘a lot of damage’ when they boycotted the election in the past.

He also urged the people of Sindh to exercise their right to vote, reiterating that the local government system can work for the improvement of the cities. “We are in contact with MQM-P to call out their voters to cast votes,” he added.

Read More: All you need to know about LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

LG polls

It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced postponing the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the provincial government’s notification to postpone polls and ruled that the local bodies elections will be held as per schedule on January 15.

Read More: LG elections: ECP issues guidelines for voters

Rejecting Sindh government notification and request, the ECP has directed Interior Ministry to ensure the deployment of Rangers and Army on highly sensitive polling stations in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Later, the Sindh government also announced to hold the local government (LG) polls on January 15, 2023.

Comments