LHC approves protective bail of Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The LHC approved protective bail of Dr Shahbaz Gill till January 24 besides ordering the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide copies of all cases against the PTI leader.

The LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the bail plea of Dr Gill. The PTI leader appeared in the hearing in a wheelchair.

The lawyer stated that a new case was registered against Gill by the FIA. He said that Gill is likely to be arrested again in the new case, on the other hand, the agency was not providing the details of the cases.

Shahbaz Gill through his counsel sought protective bail from the high court.

The deputy attorney general apprised the LHC that a new case was registered against the PTI leader, however, he was unaware of the First Information Report’s (FIR) number.

After listening to the arguments, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh approved the protective bail of Gill till January 24 and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The court ordered the agency to provide copies of the cases against Gill and adjourned the hearing.

Yesterday, the federal government withdrew a petition seeking the cancellation of the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial accepted the government’s application to withdraw the case related to the cancellation of Shahbaz Gill’s plea.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial conducted an in-chamber hearing and accepted the government’s application. Advocate Rizwan Abbasi appeared in the chamber on behalf of the federal government.

Responding to CJP’s questions, Rizwan Abbasi noted that Shahbaz Gill has repeated his crime, adding that an application will be submitted at the relevant forum for cancellation of the bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that a district and sessions court in Islamabad fixed January 20 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

