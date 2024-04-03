LHC Chief Justice too receives threatening letter

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Shahzad Malik Ahmed also received a threatening letter that also carried ‘suspicious powder’, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the LHC staff received the letter in the name of the CJ but initially ignored it while considering it a ‘normal’ letter. “Later, upon opening the envelope, it was revealed that the letter also carrying suspicious powder,” the sources added.

The LHC sources disclosed that along with the powder, the letter also contained threatening signs. Earlier in the day, four LHC judges— Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh— also received the suspicious letters

LHC CJ Shahzad Malik Ahmed is the most recent judge to receive a threatening letter carrying suspicious powder as earlier Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Islamabad High Court (IHC) CJ Justice Aamer Farooq and other top judges also received the same letter.

Sources privy to the development said, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan received threatening letters

The letters were received by the SC judges on April 1, which have been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for investigation.

It all started when the eight IHC judges, including the CJ Justice Aamer Farooq received letters containing ‘anthrax.

One of the letters was opened by a judge’s staff and was found to contain an unidentified powder.

Upon discovery of the suspicious substance, a team of experts from the Islamabad Police reached the premises of the Islamabad High Court to analyze the situation.

The primary focus of the investigation revolves around determining the nature of the powder and its potential threat.

Earlier, DIG Operations Islamabad, Shehzad Bukhari in his statement before the IHC said apart from eight IHC judges, four SC and four LHC judges have also received ‘suspicious letters’.

DIG Operations Shehzad Bukhari was summoned to Islamabad High Court by CJ Justice Aamer Farooq after six judges of the high court received ‘suspicious letters’ on Tuesday.

Upon being asked, where the letters were posted? the DIG operations said letters were ‘dispatched from Rawalpindi GPO’.