LHC dismisses Shehbaz Sharif’s petition against FIA inquiry

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif challenging a money laundering inquiry initiated against him and his son Hamza by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A two-judge LHC bench headed by Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti dismissed the petition after the PML-N president’s lawyer requested the court to allow him to withdraw the petition.

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz stated before the court that two different agencies were investigating money laundering charges against his client in violation of the laws.

“You didn’t raise this objection in the trial court, then why should this court quash the inquiry?” the chief justice asked the counsel. “You have approached the court after two years as the case was filed in 2020,” he noted.

“Now this matter pertains to quashing the trial court proceedings and not just FIR and the FIA inquiry has been challenged in the petition.”

The counsel requested the court to allow him to withdraw the petition and file it afresh. The court accepted his plea and dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

