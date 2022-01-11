NAB writes letter to UK govt for handing over Salman Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to the United Kingdom (UK) government to handover Salman Shehbaz, who is wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and TT scandal, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the application to handover Salman Shehbaz has been submitted to the UK government on December 31. Salman Shehbaz is already being declared an absconder by a court in Pakistan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Shhebaz to the country to face corruption cases.

Read More: ‘Kabari wala’ transferred millions of rupees to Salman Shehbaz, shows NAB docs

The NAB requested the court to declare the accused as an absconder due to his consistent absence from court proceedings.

Back in 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had seized his property over his no-show despite repeated summons in a money laundering case.

Read More: Salman Shehbaz declared absconder in money laundering case

An accountability court in 2019 also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) banking crime circle had discovered billions of rupees stashed in bank accounts of his employees.

Comments

comments