LHC issues arrest warrants of IG Islamabad in contempt case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) issued arrest warrant of Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police in contempt case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrest warrants of IG Islamabad were issued in contempt case over the arrest of former chief minister and PTI president Pervaiz Elahi.

The court issued the written verdict of his arrest warrant for not appearing before court and ordered to present him on September 18 in LHC.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) sought replies from Punjab police and Superintendent Jail regarding the re-arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

During the hearing, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi sought an apology from the court stating that, “We want the apology from the court to be accepted.”

It is worth mentioning here that just one day ago, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a suspension of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi’s detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, mandating his immediate release.

But shortly after his release from the police custody, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi re-arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the judicial complex attack case.

The case was registered against Pervaiz Elahi at CTD police station on September 3 and he will be presented before the ATC today [Wednesday].