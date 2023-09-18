IG Islamabad’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued over Pervez Elahi arrest

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police over arrest of PTI President Pervez Elahi against court orders, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court heard the case of arresting PTI president Pervaiz Elahi against the court orders and summoned the DIG operations and DIG investigation to indict them in this case.

The court directed the concerned SP to arrest IG Islamabad and present him before Lahore High Court as he did not appear before court despite his bailable arrest warrants.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on September 11 issued arrest warrant of Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police in the contempt case.

As per details, the arrest warrants of IG Islamabad were issued in contempt case over the arrest of former chief minister and PTI president Pervaiz Elahi.

The court issued the written verdict of his arrest warrant for not appearing before court and ordered to present him on September 18 in LHC.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) sought replies from Punjab police and Superintendent Jail regarding the re-arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

During the hearing, the Chief Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi sought an apology from the court stating that, “We want the apology from the court to be accepted.”

It is worth mentioning here that just one day ago, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a suspension of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi’s detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, mandating his immediate release.

But shortly after his release from the police custody, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi re-arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the judicial complex attack case.

The case was registered against Pervaiz Elahi at CTD police station on September 3 and he will be presented before the ATC today [Wednesday].