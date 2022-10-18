LHC moved against Nishtar Hospital scandal

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against decomposing bodies found on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to order a high-level probe into the matter pertaining to the discovery of several putrefied bodies on the health facility’s rooftop.

Punjab chief secretary and secretary of health were made respondents in the plea.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi suspended three doctors of Nishtar Hospital and two station house officers (SHOs) over their alleged negligence in the matter pertaining to dumping of dead bodies on the health facility’s rooftop.

According to a statement issued by Punjab CM office, an initial inquiry report was presented to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and he was briefed on the matter during a meeting earlier in the day.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Inspector-General of police (IGP), ACS (Home), Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department and others were present in the meeting.

On October 13, the Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) Adviser Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar spotted unclaimed bodies left abandoned on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

The distressing videos of the abandoned bodies on the roof of the Nishtar Hospital – a teaching hospital of Nishtar Medical University – have also surfaced.

The videos showed the horrors of Nishtar Hospital’s dead house packed with rotten bodies. In the videos and pictures, some bodies were thrown on the floor and old wooden cot.

